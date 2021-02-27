Mainz vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

With momentum on their side in the fight against relegation, Mainz host Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Last week, Mainz had an excellent win against Borussia Monchengladbach away. Karim Onisiwo's early opener for Mainz was canceled out by Lars Stindl's equaliser midway through the first-half. However, Kevin Stoger stepped up in the 85th minute to deliver an immense three points for Mainz.

That result took them to within a point of Bundesliga safety as well. If Hertha Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld fail to win and Mainz win this weekend, they will finally be out of the relegation zone in the Bundesliga.

However, their opponents are not easy ones to get past. Augsburg have a history of being a plucky outfit, who are difficult to beat.

Last weekend, they got themselves a creditable draw at the WWK Arena against Bayer Leverkusen. However, Augsburg will believe that they should have held on fo the three points instead of the one they eventually got.

Edmond Tapsoba equalised for Leverkusen in the 94th minute of that game.

Ready for the weekend ✅ pic.twitter.com/UZ9daFGsCw — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) February 26, 2021

Mainz vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Mainz have won nine, but lost 11 of the last 24 games that they have played against Augsburg.

Augsburg also did win the reverse fixture earlier this season 3-1, with Andre Hahn scoring twice for them on the day.

Mainz form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Augsburg form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Mainz vs Augsburg Team News

Mainz

Robin Quaison and Edimilson Fernandes are ruled out with injuries, in what are Mainz's only injury concerns at the moment.

Injured: Robin Quaison, Edimilson Fernandes

Suspended: None

Augsburg

Iago, Alfred Finnbogason and Fredrik Jensen are all ruled out for Augsburg with injuries, and will not play a part in this game.

Injured: Iago, Alfred Finnbogason, Fredrik Jensen

Suspended: None

Mainz vs Augsburg Predicted XIs

Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robin Zentner; Jeremiah St. Juste, Stefan Bell, Moussa Niakhate; Danny da Costa, Leandro Barreiro, Dominik Kohr, Phillipp Mwene; Danny Latza; Adam Szalai, Robert Glatzel

Augsburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rafal Gikiewicz; Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai; Daniel Caligiuri, Carlos Gruezo, Tobias Strobl, Mads Pedersen; Ruben Vargas, Andre Hahn, Florian Niederlechner

Mainz vs Augsburg Prediction

We are predicting a win for Mainz in this game, that will go a long way in helping them in their fight against relegation. They are playing well and getting results which has led to the new-found confidence in their side.

Prediction: Mainz 2-1 Augsburg