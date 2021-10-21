Mainz vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Looking to end their run of three consecutive defeats, Mainz take on Augsburg in a Bundesliga game at the Opel Arena on Friday.

The visitors, on the other hand, head into the game on a three-game winless streak and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Mainz continued to struggle for form in the Bundesliga as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund last Saturday.

Bo Svensson’s side have now lost each of their last three outings, while they have failed to taste victory in their last four, dating back to a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim back in September.

With 10 points from their eight games, Mainz are currently 11th in the Bundesliga table, three points adrift of Wolfsburg in the Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Augsburg ended their two-game losing streak last time out courtesy of a 1-1 draw against Arminia Bielefeld.

Markus Weinzierl’s men have now won just one of their eight games this season, picking up three draws and losing four.

This poor run of form sees them occupy 16th place on the log, only above early relegation-battlers Greuther Fürth and Arminia Bielefeld.

Mainz vs Augsburg Head-To-Head

Augsburg have been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 wins from their last 25 meetings. Mainz have picked up nine wins in that time, while four games have ended in draws.

Mainz Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Augsburg Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

Mainz vs Augsburg Team News

Mainz

Mainz will take to the pitch without the services of Adam Szalai and Jerry St. Juste, who have been ruled out through knee and shoulder injuries respectively.

Injured: Adam Szalai, Jerry St. Juste

Suspended: None

Augsburg

The visitors will be without Florian Niederlechner and Felix Uduokhai, who are currently nursing groin and tendon injuries respectively.

Injured: Florian Niederlechner, Felix Uduokhai

Suspended: None

Mainz vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Mainz Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Robin Zentner; Stefan Bell, David Nemeth, Silvan Widmer; Anderson Lucoqui, Leandro Barreiro, Anton Stach, Daniel Brosinski; Jean-Paul Boetius, Marcus Ingvartsen; Karim Onisiwo

Augsburg Predicted XI (5-3-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Mads Pedersen, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Robert Gumny, Raphael Framberger; Fredrik Jensen, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Ruben Vargas, Andi Zeqiri

Mainz vs Augsburg Prediction

Augsburg have had a clear upper hand in recent meetings between the sides, winning each of their last six meetings in all competitions. However, Mainz head into the game as the more in-form side and we predict they will take advantage of the support of their home crowd to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Mainz 1-1 Augsburg

Edited by Peter P