Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2023

In a clash between two teams from extreme ends of the league standings, last-placed Mainz will welcome second-placed Bayer Leverkusen to the Mewa Arena on Saturday.

The hosts have endured a winless start to their league campaign and suffered their fourth defeat of the season last week. Ludovic Ajorque opened the scoring in the sixth minute to give Mainz the lead but Ermedin Demirović scored a first-half brace to help Augsburg record a 2-1 comeback win.

The visitors returned to winning ways last week, bouncing back from a 2-2 draw against reigning champions Bayern Munich roughly a fortnight ago. Top-scorer Victor Boniface bagged a brace while Jonas Hofmann also scored for the second game in a row as they defeated Heidenheim 4-1 at home.

They trail league leaders Bayern only on goal difference and will look to get back to the pole position with a win in this match. The hosts are looking to record their first win of the season but might struggle to earn even a point against the in-form visitors.

Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 35 times in all competitions since 2004, with all but one meeting taking place in the Bundesliga. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with 18 wins. The hosts have 12 wins to their name and five games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded away wins in the Bundesliga, including a 3-2 win for Mainz in February.

The hosts have lost eight of their last 10 Bundesliga games.

Bayer Leverkusen have scored at least four goals in three of their last four games across all competitions.

Leverkusen have kept clean sheets in three of their last four away games against Mainz.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 12-4 in their last five away games.

Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Die Nullfünfer have endured a slow start to their league campaign, scoring just four goals in five games. They are winless in their last four home games in the Bundesliga, suffering three defeats. They have recorded just two wins in their last 11 meetings against the visitors, failing to score in seven games in that period.

Bo Svensson has a lengthy absentee list for the game as Andreas Hanche-Olsen, captain Silvan Widmer, Jonathan Burkardt, and Nelson Weiper are unavailable due to injuries. Danny da Costa was injured against Augsburg and is a doubt alongside fellow full-back Phillipp Mwene.

Xabi Alonso does not have any fresh injury concerns for the match and a piece of good news is that Patrik Schick has resumed group training and should be in contention to start next month.

Die Werkself have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season and, in their two away games, have scored five goals while conceding twice. They have won four of their last five away games against the hosts and should be able to produce a strong performance.

Considering the hosts' struggles this season and Leverkusen's impressive goalscoring run in the league thus far, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Mainz 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Boniface to score or assist any time - Yes