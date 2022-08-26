Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Mainz will host Bayer Leverkusen at the Opel Arena on Saturday afternoon in the fourth game week of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts have begun their campaign strongly. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 2-1 win over Augsburg in their last game, with Jae-Sung Lee coming off the bench to score a winner at the death after Karim Onisiwo's first-half opener was cancelled out. Mainz are fourth in the Bundesliga standings with seven points from three games

Leverkusen, meanwhile, have had an abysmal start to their season. They were beaten 3-0 by Hoffenheim in their last game, struggling to create any noteworthy chances despite their dominance in possession.

The visitors are 17th in the league table with zero points and will seek to open their account this weekend.

Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

There have been 33 meetings between Mainz and Leverkusen. The hosts have won a third of those games, while Leverkusen have won 17. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which the 05ers won 3-2.

Mainz Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Mainz

The hosts will be without the services of Danny da Costa and Marcus Ingvartsen this weekend due to pubic bone and knee injury respectively.

Injured: Danny da Costa, Marcus Ingvartsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Charles Aranguiz came off at half-time in the last game and is a doubt for this one. Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli, Karim Bellarabi and Andrey Lunev are injured and will not play here.

Injured: Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli, Karim Bellarabi, Andrey Lunev

Doubtful: Charles Aranguiz

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XIs

Mainz (3-4-2-1): Robin Zentner; Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Maxim Leitsch; Silvan Widmer, Dominik Kohr, Anton Stach, Aaron Martin; Angelo Fulgini; Jonathan Burkardt, Karim Onisiwo

Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jeremie Frimpong, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie; Robert Andrich, Kerem Demirbay; Moussa Diaby, Sardar Azmoun, Adam Hlozek; Patrik Schick

Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Mainz are unbeaten in their four games this season and will head into the weekend clash with confidence. They have lost just one league game on home turf all year and will hope to maximise their home advantage on Saturday.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, are on a four-game losing streak and have failed to score in two of their last three games. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Mainz 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen

