Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Seeking to pick up a fifth win on the trot, Bayer Leverkusen take a trip to the Opel Arena to face Mainz on Friday.

The hosts will head into the game desperate to get one over Die Werkself having failed to win any of the last eight meetings between the sides since 2017.

Mainz were denied their second win on the bounce last Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Freiburg.

This followed a thrilling 2-0 win over Hoffenheim on February 5 which saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.

With 31 points from 22 games, Mainz are currently ninth in the Bundesliga table, level on points with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen continued their fine string of performances as they claimed a comfortable 4-2 win over Stuttgart last time out.

They have now won each of their most recent four games, while they are unbeaten in their last five dating back to December’s 2-1 loss to Freiburg.

After failing to win any of their final five games in 2021, Bayer Leverkusen have turned a corner this year and this turnaround has seen them rise to third place in the Bundesliga table with 41 points from 22 games.

Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-To-Head

Bayer Leverkusen boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 17 wins from their last 32 encounters. Mainz have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five different occasions.

Mainz Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Mainz

The hosts will once again have to cope without the services of defender Jerry St. Juste, who has been sidelined through a shoulder problem.

Injured: Jerry St. Juste

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Andrey Lunyov, Julian Baumgartlinger, Sardar Azmoun and Karim Bellarabi are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for Die Werkself .

Injured: Andrey Lunyov, Julian Baumgartlinger, Sardar Azmoun, Karim Bellarabi

Suspended: None

Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-2): Robin Zentner; Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate; Silvan Widmer, Leandro Barreiro, Jae-Sung Lee, Anton Stach, Aaron Martin Caricol; Karim Onisiwo, Jonathan Burkardt

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lennart Grill; Jeremie Frimpong, Edmond Tapsoba, Piero Hincapie, Mitchel Bakker; Robert Andrich, Kerem Demirbay; Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby; Patrik Schick

Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been in stellar form since the turn of the year, picking up four wins and one draw from their five games so far. Next up, Leverkusen face a side that they are unbeaten against in eight consecutive games and we predict they will extend their dominance to come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Mainz 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

