Mainz vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2023 

Mainz will welcome Bochum to the Mewa Arena for a matchday 18 fixture in the Bundesliga on Saturday (January 28).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at home against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. A quickfire start to the game saw both sides find the back of the net in the opening four minutes. The contest seemed destined to end 1-1, but Gio Reyna had other ideas, scoring the winner with practically the last kick of the game.

Bochum, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen. Edmond Tapsoba opened the scoring from the spot in the eighth minute before Adam Hlozek made sure of the result in the 53rd.

The defeat left Die Unabsteigbaren in 16th spot with 16 points. They're in the relegation zone on goal difference. Mainz, meanwhile, are 12th with 20 points after 17 games.

Mainz vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mainz have 10 wins from their last 19 games against Bochum, who have been victorious on seven occasions, while two games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Mainz claim a 2-1 away win on the opening day of the ongoing season.

Mainz are on a six-game winless run in the Bundesliga.

Bochum are looking to become the third side to win at Mainz this season, having been in the relegation zone at the time of the game.

Mainz have the second-worst home record in the league this season, with just seven points garnered from eight games.

Bochum have the second-worst away record in the league, garnering just three points from nine games.

Mainz vs Bochum Prediction

This game is a relegation six-pointer in many ways, with just four points separating the two teams. Mainz fell to defeat against Dortmund in harrowing circumstances and have a chance to get back on track against a relegation-battling side.

Bochum, meanwhile, know that a win will steer them out of the bottom three and closer to Mainz, but their poor away form does not inspire confidence.

The hosts should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Mainz 2-1 Bochum

Mainz vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mainz to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

