Mainz vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

Mainz and Bochum will trade tackles for three points in a Bundesliga matchday 19 fixture at the Mewa Arena on Saturday.

A solitary point separates the two sides in the table, with the hosts currently occupying the 10th spot on 24 points, with Bochum directly beneath them.

Mainz fell to a 4-1 defeat away to RB Leipzig in their last league fixture on 8 January. Alexander Hack's early red card put extra pressure on his side and Andre Silva starred with a brace to guide the home side to a comfortable victory.

VfL Bochum 1848 @VfLBochum1848EN



There are no concrete offers for players from us on the table. But, other clubs do the same as we do. You look, you ask. Especially in times of the pandemic, it's clear to us that we're sticking very neatly to our budget.

Bochum secured maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Wolfsburg. Milos Pantovic scored the winning goal 20 minutes into the second half.

Mainz vs Bochum Head-to-Head

Saturday's hosts have seven wins from their last 12 matches against Bochum, with three games ending in a draw while the visitors were victorious on two occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday two of the current campaign. Goals from Gerrit Holtmann and Sebastian Polter helped Mainz secure a 2-0 victory in August.

The hosts are on a poor run of form that has seen them win just two league games since the November international break, thus derailing their European aspirations. Bochum's return of three wins and a draw from their last five Bundesliga matches has helped them steer clear of the relegation zone.

Mainz form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Bochum form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Mainz vs Bochum Team News

Mainz

Niklas Tauer (groin), Marcus Ingvartsen (groin), Adam Szalai (neck), Dominik Kohr (tendon) and Jerry St. Juste (shoulder) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Alexander Hack will sit out the game due to his red card against Leipzig while Moussa Niakhate is out with COVID-19.

Injuries: Niklas Tauer, Marcus Ingvartsen, Adam Szalai, Dominik Kohr, Jerry St. Juste

Suspended: Alexander Hack

COVID-19: Moussa Niakhate

Bo Svensson: Bochum have a very good team. VfL consistently impose their way of playing. It will definitely be an intense match, very physical and full of energy."



Bo Svensson: Bochum have a very good team. VfL consistently impose their way of playing. It will definitely be an intense match, very physical and full of energy."

Bochum

Danny Blum (muscle), Simon Zoller (ACL) and Paul Grave (shoulder) are all unavailable due to injuries. Konstantinos Stafylidis is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injuries: Danny Blum, Simon Zoller, Paul Grave

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Konstantinos Stafylidis

Mainz vs Bochum Predicted XI

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Robin Zentner (GK); David Nemeth, Daniel Brosinki, Stefan Bell; Aaron Caricol, Jae-sung Lee, Anton Stach, Leandro Barreiro, Silvan Widmer; Karin Onisiwo; Jonathan Burkhardt

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann (GK); Danilo Soares, Maxim Leitsch, Vasilis Lampropoulos, Cristian Gamboa; Milos Pantovic, Anthony Losilla, Elvis Rexhbecaj; Takuma Asano, Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann

Mainz vs Bochum Prediction

Neither side has sparked in attack this season, especially the visitors (who rank among the three lowest scorers in the league). However, their close spot in the table means they will both go all out for the win.

Bochum have struggled on their travels this season but we are backing Die Unabsteigbaren to leave Mainz with a point in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Mainz 1-1 Bochum

