Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25, 2023

Mainz will entertain Borussia Dortmund at the Mewa Arena in the Bundesliga on Wednesday (January 25).

The hosts are winless in their last five league outings, but their last two games have ended in draws. In their first league game of the year, they played out a 1-1 draw against Stuttgart. Marcus Ingvartsen scored the equaliser just four minutes after Stuttgart took the lead in the 36th minute.

Dortmund, meanwhile, resumed their league campaign following a ten-week hiatus with a seven-goal thriller against Augsburg at home on Sunday. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 29th minute. Augsburg restored parity three times before Giovanni Reyna netted a 78th-minute winner.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two western German rivals have locked horns 33 times across competitions, with just one meeting being a friendly and the rest taking place in the Bundesliga.

As expected, the visitors have dominating proceedings, leading 19-6.

Dortmund have won their last five games at Mainz across competitions.

The visitors have scored at least twice in five of their last six games, with each game producing over 2.5 goals. The visitors have also conceded at least twice in their last three league outings.

Mainz have picked up just one win in their seven Bundesliga games at home, while Dortmund have one win in their last six away games in the competition, losing five.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Mainz are winless in their last four meetings against Dortmund and have not won at home since 2014. They have not lost their last two games, though.

Dortmund, have enjoyed a prolific run in their recent games, scoring at least twice in their last four games. Considering the current form and recent history between the two teams, the visitors should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Mainz 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Jude Bellingham to score or assist any time - Yes

