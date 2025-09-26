Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Borussia Dortmund journey to the MEWA Arena to take on Mainz in round five of the German Bundesliga on Saturday. Niko Kovac’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in 12 straight league matches and could climb into first place in the standings this weekend.

Mainz turned in a dominant team display last Saturday as they stormed to a 4-1 victory over Augsburg when the two sides met at the WWK Arena.

This was a much-needed result for Bo Henriksen’s side, who had failed to win their opening three league matches, suffering defeats against Leipzig and Koln, with a 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg on August 31 sandwiched between the two losses.

Mainz, who are currently 13th in the Bundesliga table, will look to secure another huge result ahead of their anticipated UEFA Conference League opener against Omonia Nicosia on October 2.

On the other hand, Dortmund maintained their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga campaign last Sunday when they edged out Wolfsburg 1-0 at the Signal Iduna Park.

This followed an eight-goal thriller with Italian giants Juventus in their UEFA Champions League opener on September 16, when the two sides played out a 4-4 stalemate at the Allianz Stadium.

Dortmund have picked up 10 points from their four Bundesliga matches so far to sit second in the standings, two points behind Bayern Munich, who boast a 100% record this season.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Dortmund have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, having won 21 of the last 40 meetings between the two teams.

Mainz have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Dortmund are on a run of 12 back-to-back Bundesliga games without defeat, picking up 10 wins and two draws since March’s 2-0 loss against RB Leipzig.

Mainz are without a win in their most recent seven Bundesliga home matches, losing twice and claiming five draws since the start of March.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Buoyed by their solid display against Augsburg, Mainz will return home with renewed confidence as they look to put together a run of positive results.

However, Henriksen’s men take on a well-drilled Dortmund side who have been tough to beat in the league, and we see them struggling at the MEWA Arena this weekend.

Prediction: Mainz 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six clashes between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last six meetings)

