Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund will return to Bundesliga action on Sunday to face Mainz after beating RB Leipzig to win the DFB-Pokal on Thursday.

Edin Terzic’s side are looking to secure Champions League football for next season and will have a tough outing against Mainz, who are fighting for survival.

Mainz are not mathematically safe yet and will look to pick up at least a draw to ensure there are no nerves on the final matchday.

We are Borussia Dortmund! We are DFB-Pokal Champions! pic.twitter.com/bc7xCb6Vpx — DFB-POKAL CHAMPIONS 2021 (@BlackYellow) May 13, 2021

Borussia Dortmund will fancy their chances of strengthening their place in the top four, as they are in good form and have won their last six games across all competitions.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-head

Borussia Dortmund have unsurprisingly dominated this fixture over the years, winning 16 games and losing just five times. Eight games have ended as draws.

Bo Svensson 💬: “If you give Dortmund too much room, you will have problems! It's about finding the middle ground. Show your own initiative and don’t act naively against this strong team!"#Mainz05 #M05BVB pic.twitter.com/3DQqpOEda5 — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) May 14, 2021

Mainz put in a gutsy display to pick up a draw when the two sides last met in January and will look to repeat that result at the very least.

Mainz form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Mainz

Apart from Luca Kilian, Mainz have a fully-fit squad to choose from. The presence of most of their first-team stars in recent weeks has resulted in some consistency and good form on the pitch.

Injured: Luca Kilian

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund still have several injuries, but Edin Terzic has done well in recent weeks despite the absence of some of their key players.

Marcel Schmelzer, Mateu Morey, Marwin Hitz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Axel Witsel and Dan-Axel Zagadou are all unavailable.

Injured: Marcel Schmelzer, Mateu Morey, Marwin Hitz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Axel Witsel, Dan-Axel Zagadou

Suspended: None

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineups

Mainz Probable XI (3-4-1-2): Robin Zentner; Jeremiah St Juste, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate; Dominik Kohr, Danny Da Costa, Leandro Barreiro, Phillip Mwene; Jean-Paul Boetius; Jonathan Michael Burkardt, Robin Quaison

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-3-3): Marwin Hitz; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Thomas Delaney, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham; Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Both teams are on a good run of form. Dortmund coach Terzic has a tricky job to do as he will have to ensure the team are fully focussed on the game against Mainz despite their DFB-Pokal win.

We expect Borussia Dortmund to pick up a narrow win come Sunday.

Prediction: Mainz 1-2 Borussia Dortmund