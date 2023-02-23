Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2023

In a mid-table Bundesliga clash, ninth-placed Mainz will entertain eighth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach at the Mewa Arena in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The hosts made it two wins in a row last Sunday as they recorded a hard-fought 3-2 away win over Bayer Leverkusen. They have 29 points to their name from 21 games and are trailing the visitors on goal difference alone.

Borussia Monchengladbach returned to winning ways after two games as they defeated league leaders Bayern Munich 3-2 at home. Dayot Upamecano was sent off in the eighth minute, which helped Monchengladbach's cause. Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann, and Marcus Thuram were on the scoresheet as Monchengladbach moved into the upper half of the league table.

Gladbach @borussia_en



#M05BMG 🎙️ Farke: "@JuWeigl has suffered a partial rupture of his syndesmosis ligament and will be out for several weeks. It's a bitter pill to swallow."

Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two western German rivals have crossed paths 41 times in all competitions since 1995. The visitors have been the better team in these meetings with 18 wins to their name. The hosts have picked up 11 wins against their northern rivals and as many as 12 games have ended in draws.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 13 of Borussia Monchengladbach's last 15 Bundesliga games while Mainz have seen over 2.5 goals per game in their last five league games.

Borussia Monchengladbach are undefeated in their last seven away matches against Mainz in all competitions.

Mainz are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors and recorded a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Mainz have won their last two games at home, scoring eight goals in these games while conceding three goals. Monchengladbach have just one win to their name in their travels this term.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 38-33 in the Bundesliga this term. The hosts have a slightly better defensive record conceding 34 goals in 21 games while the visitors have conceded 35 goals in that period.

Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Die Nullfünfer are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors and emerged victorious in the reverse fixture in September. They are winless in their last six Bundesliga meetings at home against the visitors, so a win does not look like a likely outcome but they might be able to salvage a point.

Mainz 05 English @Mainz05en



📽️ Another look at our stunning win over Leverkusen at the weekend



#Mainz05 #B04M05 Three goals, three huge points📽️ Another look at our stunning win over Leverkusen at the weekend

Die Fohlen have struggled in their travels this term, recording just one win. They have lost four of their last five away games. Interestingly, they have picked up wins in three of their last four away games at Friday's venue and are likely to avoid a defeat.

Considering Monchengladbach's struggles in their travels and Mainz's poor record against them at home in recent games, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Mainz 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonas Hofmann to score or assist any time - Yes

