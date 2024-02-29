Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Mainz will be looking to move out of the automatic relegation places when they play host to Borussia Monchengladbach in round 24 of the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Having failed to win the last six meetings between the sides, Gerardo Seoane’s men journey to Mewa Arena seeking to get one over the hosts and pick up their first road victory of the year.

Mainz were sent crashing back down to earth last Friday when they fell to a 2-1 loss against title-chasing Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena.

This followed a hard-earned 1-0 victory over 10-man Augsburg on February 17 which saw their five-game winless run come to an end.

With 15 points from 17 matches, Mainz are currently 17th in the Bundesliga table, 10 points adrift of 15th-placed Bochum just outside the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Borussia Monchengladbach returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed Bochum 5-2 at Borussia Park last Saturday.

Prior to that, Seoane’s side were on a five-game winless run, losing three and picking up two draws since the second week of January.

With 25 points from 23 matches, Monchengladbach are currently 17th in the league table, level on points with Wolfsburg and Union Berlin.

Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides, Borussia Monchengladbach hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Mainz have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Bo Henriksen’s men are unbeaten in their last six games against Borussia Monchengladbach, claiming three wins and three draws since a 3-2 loss in October 2020.

Monchengladbach have failed to win their last eight away games across all competitions, losing six and picking up two draws since September’s 3-1 victory at Bochum.

Mainz have won just one of their last six home games while losing three and picking up two draws since the start of December.

Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have failed to win their last six games against Mainz and are in for another tough 90 minutes this weekend. We predict a close contest at Mewa Arena with both sides canceling out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Mainz 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of their last nine encounters)