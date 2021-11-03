Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The German Bundesliga resumes this weekend and will see Mainz host Borussia Monchengladbach at the Opel Arena on Friday.

Mainz beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 in their last game with goals from Jae-Sung Lee and Jonathan Burkardt in the first and second half respectively.

Victory over Arminia Bielefeld means Mainz have now won back-to-back games, ending a run of three straight defeats in the league.

Mainz sit fifth in the Bundesliga with 16 points from 10 games. The home team are just a point behind the Champions League spots and will be looking to make an entry with a win on Friday.

Borussia Monchengladbach have been rather inconsistent in the Bundesliga this season. They narrowly beat VfL Bochum 2-1 in their last game with first-half goals from Alassane Plea and Jonas Hofmann. The victory last weekend was the visitors' first in three games.

Borussia Monchengladbach sit 10th in the league table with 14 points. While the season is still young, Borussia Monchengladbach will be looking to hit form quickly to avoid being left behind by the rest of the top sides.

Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

There have been 38 meetings between Mainz and Borussia Monchengladbach in the past. The visitors have won 17 of those games while the home side have won 12 of them. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga last season. Mainz won the game 2-1

Mainz Form Guide: L-L-L-W-W

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: W-L-D-W-D

Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Mainz

Jeremiah St Juste is the only injured player for the hosts. Manager Bo Svensson will have every other player fit and ready for selection.

Injured: Jeremiah St Juste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Mamadou Doucoure, Stefan Lainer, Christoph Kramer, Tony Jantschke and Jordan Beyer are all out with injuries and are expected to miss the game on Friday.

Injured: Mamadou Doucoure, Stefan Lainer, Christoph Kramer, Tony Jantschke, Jordan Beyer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-2): Robin Zentner; Stefan Bell, David Nemeth, Alexander Hack; Silvan Widmer, Jae-Sung Lee, Dominik Kohr, Jean-Paul Boetius, Aaron Caricol; Jonathan Burkardt, Karim Onisiwo

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Joseph Scally, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Ramy Bensebaini; Kouadio Kone, Denis Zakaria; Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Alassane Plea; Breel Embolo

Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Mainz have won their last three games across all competitions, ending a run of four games without a win. They have lost just one game on home turf and will be looking to make the most of their home advantage on Friday.

Borussia Monchengladbach have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have won back-to-back games and will be looking to extend their winning run to three games. We expect Borussia Monchengladbach to secure victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Mainz 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Edited by Peter P