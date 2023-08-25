Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2023

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Mainz and Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns at MEWA Arena on Sunday.

Having failed to win their last seven meetings since June 2020, Bo Svensson’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors.

Mainz were denied a dream start to the new Bundesliga campaign as they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin last Sunday.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Elversberg on August 12 which saw Svensson’s side scrape through the first round of the DFB Pokal.

With last weekend’s result, Mainz have now failed to win their last six Bundesliga games since stunning Bayern Munich with a 3-1 victory when the sides met on April 22.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw by Bulgarian outfit Levski Sofia in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday.

Prior to that, Dino Toppmoller’s men thrashed Lok Leipzig 7-0 in the first round of the DFB Pokal on August 13, one week before picking up a 1-0 win over Darmstadt in the 2023-24 Bundesliga opener.

Frankfurt head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four league matches, stretching back to May’s 3-1 loss against Hoffenheim.

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 35 meetings between the sides, Eintracht Frankfurt boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Mainz have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last seven games against Mainz, picking up four wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss in June 2020.

Toppmoller’s side have won all but one of their last four league matches, with a 2-2 draw against Schalke on May 20 being the exception.

Mainz are currently on a six-match winless run in the Bundesliga, losing five and claiming one draw since April’s victory over Bayern Munich.

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Following their midweek stalemate against Levski Sofia, Eintracht Frankfurt will head into Sunday looking to quickly return to winning ways. Toppmoller’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we fancy them seeing off the home side.

Prediction: Mainz 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last seven clashes)