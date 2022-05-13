Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

Mainz will conclude their 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign with a home game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The hosts have secured two wins in their last two league outings and will look to sign off on a winning note. They overcame Hertha Berlin 2-1 in their previous league outing, with Stefan Bell scoring the winning goal in the 81st minute.

Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, are winless in their last eight league outings but will be content with making the UEFA Europa League final. They played out a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach last time around. Frankfurt will likely rest their key players, keeping in mind the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 37 times across competitions. The fixture has been closely contested, with as many as 15 games ending in draws.

The visitors have been the better side in this fixture with 12 wins, while Mainz are not too far behind, with ten wins to their name. The reverse fixture at the Deutsche Bank Park in December ended in a 1-0 win for Frankfurt.

Mainz form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-D.

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Mainz

Delano Burgzorg continues to be a long-term absentee for Die Nullfünfer because of heart-related problems. Jae-sung Lee has trained with the team and is in contention to start.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: Delano Burgzorg.

Suspended: None.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Diant Ramaj, Jesper Lindstrom, Jan Schroder and Martin Hinteregger are the absentees due to injuries.

Injured: Diant Ramaj, Jesper Lindstrom, Jan Schroder, Martin Hinteregger.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XIs

Mainz (3-5-2): Robin Zentner (GK); Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate; Silvan Widmer, Dominik Kohr, Anton Stach, Leandro Barreiro, Aaron Martin Caricol; Karim Onisiwo, Jonathan Burkardt.

Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp (GK); Tuta, Makoto Hasebe, Evan Ndicka; Ansgar Knauff, Djibril Sow, Aymen Barkok, Filip Kostic; Goncalo Paciencia, Daichi Kamada; Sam Lammers.

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Mainz have a solid home record this term, keeping six clean sheets in their last nine games. They have been defeated just twice at Saturday's venue and are strong favourites to beat Frankfurt.

The game, meanwhile, provides a good opportunity for the visitors to warm up ahead of the UEFA Europa League final. They have lost their last two league games but should put up a fight. The game will likely end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Mainz 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt.

