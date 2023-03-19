Mainz vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th March 2023

Two in-form sides Mainz and Freiburg meet at the MEWA Arena on Sunday for a clash in the Bundesliga as both aim to continue their unbeaten runs in the league.

The 05ers are without a loss in their last five top-flight matches, winning four - all coming in a row before a 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin last weekend.

Having struggled all season, such an upturn in form has seen them climb to eighth position in the league table with 36 points from 24 games.

Freiburg are in fifth and have accrued nine points more than Mainz. They are also unbeaten in their last five Bundesliga games, recovering from a hammering 5-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund last month.

The Breisgau Brazilians are slowly returning to form and are aiming to ambush their way back into the Champions League spots they occupied earlier on in the season.

Mainz vs Freiburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Mainz haven't beaten any other side as often in the Bundesliga as they have Freiburg (14 times). The 05ers have only scored more goals in the top-flight against Hoffenheim (51) than they have against Freiburg (48).

Mainz have lost just one of their 13 Bundesliga home games against Freiburg - 2-1 in January 2020. Mainz haven't managed more clean sheets at home in the top-flight against a single opponent against Freiburg (8 same as vs. Monchengladbach).

Mainz are currently unbeaten in their last five Bundesliga games for the first time this season. They last put together a longer run without defeat in a single top-flight campaign under Bo Svensson from March to May 2021 (9 games in a row).

Only Borussia Dortmund (19) have taken more points than Mainz (16, same as Bayern) from their seven games in the second half of the season. The 05ers have only ever previously managed this in the top-flight in 2006-07.

Mainz have won each of their last four Bundesliga games at the MEWA-ARENA, keeping a clean sheet in their last two on home soil.

Mainz vs Freiburg Prediction

Mainz and Freiburg are both on a great run of form right now and will be eager to continue their unbeaten streaks. We expect both sides to approach the game cautiously, resulting in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Mainz 1-1 Freiburg

Mainz vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

