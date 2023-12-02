Mainz vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Mainz and Freiburg go head-to-head at Mewa Arena on Sunday.

Jan Siewert’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last four encounters since March 2021.

Mainz were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim last Sunday.

Prior to that, Siewert’s men snapped their 10-game winless run courtesy of an impressive 2-0 victory over Leipzig on November 4, one week before playing out a goalless draw with Darmstadt.

With eight points from 12 matches, Mainz are currently 17th in the Bundesliga table, one point behind Koln just outside the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Freiburg turned in a performance of the highest quality in midweek when they steamrolled Oympiacos 5-0 in the Europa League.

Christian Streich’s men, who are currently tied on 12 points with West Ham United at the top of Group A of the Europa League, now return to the Bundesliga, where they are currently on a four-game winless run.

With 15 points from 12 matches, Freiburg are currently ninth in the league standings but could move level with seventh-placed Eintracht Frankfurt with all three points this weekend.

Mainz vs Freiburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Mainz boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Freiburg have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Streich’s men are unbeaten in their last four games against Mainz, claiming one win and three draws since a 1-0 loss in March 2021.

Mainz have won just one of their last 17 Bundesliga games while losing 10 and claiming six draws since April.

Freiburg are winless in their last five away games in the league, picking up just one point from a possible 15 since a 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim in August’s league opener.

Mainz vs Freiburg Prediction

Fresh off the back of an emphatic Europa League victory over Olympiacos, Freiburg will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. Streich’s men take on a Mainz side who have struggled to steady their ship this season and we fancy them claiming all three points at Mewa Arena.

Prediction: Mainz 1-2 Freiburg

Mainz vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven clashes)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in their last five clashes)