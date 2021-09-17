Mainz vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Mainz square off against Freiburg at the Opel Arena on Saturday in the latest round of the Bundesliga.

The hosts have done quite well this season and as a result, find themselves fourth in the German top flight. They have three wins and one loss to show so far.

Mainz are coming off a 2-0 win against Hoffenheim, with Jonathan Burkardt and Marcus Invartsen getting their names on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Freiburg played out a 1-1 draw with FC Koln in their most recent fixture. Anthony Modeste opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, but Rafael's own goal in the 89th minute helped the hosts secure a draw.

Mainz vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

Mainz and Freiburg have taken on each other 35 times, with the former side prevailing on 16 occasions. Freiburg have won 10 matches, while nine games ended in stalemates.

The last match between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Mainz.

Mainz form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Freiburg form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Mainz vs Freiburg Team News

Mainz

Moussa Niakhate is suffering from a thigh injury and is expected to be out for the next six weeks. Aaron Caricol is another casualty, and he remains out with a groin issue. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: Moussa Niakhate and Aaron Caricol

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Nicolas Hofler and Jonathan Schmid are listed as doubtful for the trip to Mainz. As a result, Maximilian Eggestein and Lukas Kubler are expected to be included in the starting lineup.

Injured: Nicolas Hofler and Jonathan Schmid

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mainz vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Robin Zentner; Jeremiah St. Juste, Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack; Dominik Kohr, Aaron Martin, Anton Stach, Silvan Widmer; Jean-Paul Boetius; Jonathan Burkardt; Karim Onisiwo

Freiburg Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Mark Flekken; Christian Günter, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Lukas Kubler; Vincenzo Grifo, Nicolas Höfler, Maximilian Eggestein, Roland Sallai; Lucas Höler, Woo-yeong Jeong

Mainz vs Freiburg Prediction

Both Mainz and Freiburg have adopted conservative approaches so far, and fans can expect a cagey affair on Saturday. It will most likely be a low-scoring game, and the hosts should be able to edge out Freiburg by a single goal.

We predict that FC Mainz will win the game by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Mainz 1-0 Freiburg

