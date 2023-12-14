Mainz vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023 

Mainz will host Heidenheim at the MEWA Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have failed to come alive this season and are now staring down the relegation barrel as the midpoint of the season approaches. They were held to a goalless draw by Koln in their last game and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing, particularly in the first half.

Mainz sit 17th in the league table with just nine points from 14 games and will be desperate to add to that tally when they play this weekend.

Heidenheim have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop at the end of the campaign. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-2 victory over Darmstadt, with Jan Schoppner opening the scoring late in the first half before team captain Patrick Mainka scored a quickfire double in the second half to hand Frank Schmidt's men a hard-fought three points.

The visitors sit 13th in the Bundesliga standings with 14 points picked up so far. They will aim to build on their latest result when they play on Saturday.

Mainz vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Mainz and Heidenheim.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in three of their last four Bundesliga games.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last four matches.

Mainz have scored 12 goas in the German top-flight this season. Only Koln (10) have scored fewer.

Heidenheim are one of three teams in the Bundesliga this season yet to win a game on the road.

The 05ers have picked up four points on home turf in the Bundesliga this season, the fewest in the competition so far.

Mainz vs Heidenheim Prediction

Mainz are on a four-game winless streak and have won just one of their last 15 games across all competitions. They have lost four of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, lost their last six home games on the bounce and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Mainz 1-1 Heidenheim

Mainz vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last eight matches)