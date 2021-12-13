Mainz vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Mainz welcome Hertha Berlin to the Opel Arena on Tuesday.

The visitors picked up their first win in six outings last time out and will be seeking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Mainz were sent crashing down to earth last Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against high-flying Bayern Munich.

This followed an impressive 3-0 victory over Wolfsburg on December 4 which saw them end their three-game winless streak.

With 21 points from 15 games, Mainz are currently eighth in the Bundesliga table, two points behind Union Berlin in the Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, Tayfun Korkut’s men failed to pick up a win in five straight games, picking up three draws and losing two in that time.

With 18 points from 15 games, Tuesday’s visitors are currently 14th on the log, level on points with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Mainz vs Hertha Berlin Head-To-Head

The spoils have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming eight wins apiece from their last 26 encounters. The spoils have been shared on 10 different occasions in that time.

Mainz Form Guide: D-D-L-W-L

Hertha Berlin Form Guide: D-L-D-D-W

Mainz vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Mainz

The hosts will be without the services of Dominik Kohr, Anderson Lucoqui and Jerry St. Juste, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Dominik Kohr, Anderson Lucoqui, Jerry St. Juste

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

Marton Dardai, Lukas Klünter, Lucas Tousart and Rune Jarstein are all nursing injuries and will sit out the game on Tuesday.

Injured: Marton Dardai, Lukas Klünter, Lucas Tousart, Rune Jarstein

Suspended: None

Mainz vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-2): Robin Zentner; Moussa Niakhate, Alexander Hack, David Nemeth; Aaron Caricol, Jean-Paul Boetius, Leandro Barreiro, Jae-sung Lee, Silvan Widmer; Jonathan Burkardt, Kerim Onisiwo

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-2): Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Jordan Torunarigha, Marvin Plattenhardt; Marco Richter, Santiago Ascacibar, Suat Serdar, Myziane Maolida; Ishak Belfodil, Stevan Jovetic

Mainz vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Hertha Berlin have endured a slow start to the season and find themselves in the bottom half of the table after 15 rounds of matches. A look at past meetings between the sides shows we should expect another keenly contested affair and we predict both sides will settle for a share of the spoils.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Mainz 1-1 Hertha Berlin

Edited by Peter P