Mainz vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Mainz will host Hertha Berlin at the Opel Arena on Saturday afternoon in the sixth gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts have had mixed results this season. They were beaten 4-1 by Hoffenheim in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin after Alexander Hack's first-half dismissal. Mainz are sixth in the league table with ten points from six games.

Hertha, meanwhile, have endured a more difficult start to the season than their weekend opponents. They picked up their first win of the season earlier this month, beating Augsburg 2-0, but had to settle for a point in their last outing - a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

The visitors are 15th in the Bundesliga standings with just five points picked up so far.

Mainz vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been 28 meetings between Mainz and Hertha. The hosts have won ten of those games, while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been ten draws between the two teams. The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which the 05ers won 2-1.

Mainz Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Hertha Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D

Mainz vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Mainz

Alexander Hack is suspended because of a red card received in the last game, while Jonathan Burkardt is a doubt after picking up an injury last weekend.

Marcus Ingvartsen is out with a knee injury and will not play here, while Anton Stach could miss out with a hip problem.

Injured: Marcus Ingvartsen

Doubtful: Jonathan Burkardt, Anton Stach

Suspended: Alexander Hack

Unavailable: None

Hertha Berlin

Kelian Nsona and Linus Gechter are both injured and will not play this weekend, while Rune Jarstein remains unavailable for selection. Jessic Ngankam, Derry Scherhant, Stefan Jovetic and Dong-Jun Lee are unfit and could miss the weekend clash.

Injured: Kelian Nsona

Doubtful: Jessic Ngankam, Derry Scherhant, Stefan Jovetic, Dong-Jun Lee

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Rune Jarstein, Linus Gechter

Mainz vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XIs

Mainz (3-4-1-2): Robin Zentner; Niklas Tauer, Stefan Bell, Maxim Leitsch; Silvan Widmer, Dominik Kohr, Leandro Barreiro, Aaron Martin; Jae-Sung Lee, Delano Burgzorg; Karim Onisiwo

Hertha Berlin (4-3-3): Oliver Christensen; Marvin Plattenhardt, Marc Oliver Kempf, Filip Uremovic, Jonjoe Kenny; Lucas Tousart, Suat Serdar, Ivan Sunjic; Dodi Lukebakio, Chidera Ejuke, Wilfried Kanga

Mainz vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Mainz have lost two of their last three Bundesliga games. They are winless and goalless at home this season and will be desperate to end that streak.

Hertha, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won just once all season. Neither team is in encouraging form, which could see the two teams force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Mainz 1-1 Hertha Berlin

Edited by Bhargav