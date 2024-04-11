Mainz vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024 

Mainz will host Hoffenheim at the MEWA Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a largely difficult league campaign but have begun picking up important points of late as they look to avoid the drop. They thrashed Darmstadt 4-0 in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Jae-Sung Lee, who netted a late brace to record his first league strike since last November.

Mainz sit 16th in the Bundesliga standings with 23 points picked up so far and will be looking to continue their newfound form on Saturday.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but continue their late push for continental football. They beat Augsburg 3-1 last time out, with Wout Weghorst and Andre Kramaric scoring a quickfire first-half double before Ihlas Bebou came off the bench to wrap up the points.

The visitors sit eighth in the league table with 36 points from 28 games and will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.

Mainz vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Mainz and Hoffenheim. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are without a win in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture.

Mainz have scored 26 goals in the German top flight this season. Only Union Berlin (25) and Koln (23) have scored fewer.

Hoffenheim have picked up just one clean sheet in the Bundesliga this season, the fewest in the competition so far.

Mainz vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Mainz have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their 15 league games prior. They have won three of their last four home games and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Hoffenheim's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have, however, won just once on the road since last November and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Mainz 1-0 Hoffenheim

Mainz vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mainz to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five league matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four matches)