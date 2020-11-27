Mainz vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Action continues in the Bundesliga this weekend as Mainz 05 take on Hoffenheim at the Opel Arena on Sunday.

Both Mainz and Hoffenheim are in the bottom half of the Bundesliga table, and a win for either side would be very welcome in this encounter.

Mainz have recently gotten back on track following a horrible start to 2020-21 that saw them lose six games in a row. They picked up their first point by drawing with Schalke in early November, and recently won their first game of the season against Freiburg.

However, Achim Beierlorzer’s side still sit just outside the drop zone on goal difference.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have been on a slide of their own in the Bundesliga. They haven’t won a domestic game since 27 September, and are currently on a winless run of six matches. Their last game saw them draw 3-3 with Stuttgart.

Curiously though, they can’t stop winning in European competition, with four wins in four games thus far.

Mainz vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

Last season saw a pair of curious results between these two sides. Hoffenheim suffered a stunning 5-1 loss to Mainz at the PreZero Arena, despite the fact that Mainz were reduced to 10 men.

However, Hoffenheim then defeated Mainz 1-0 in May after the Bundesliga campaign was restarted following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, the two sides have faced off on 26 occasions, with Mainz winning nine and Hoffenheim winning 10.

Mainz form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Hoffenheim form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Hopefully the ball will wriggle in the goal on Sunday like Elkin Soto's! 😉🙊#Mainz05 #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/vVbC4wLYo9 — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) November 26, 2020

Mainz vs Hoffenheim Team News

Mainz have just two injuries to worry about right now, as Philipp Mwene and Adam Szalai are on the sidelines with knocks.

Injured: Philipp Mwene, Adam Szalai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, still have a patchwork squad of sorts. COVID-19 has likely ruled Kevin Vogt, Sebastian Rudy, Munas Dabbur, Robert Skov, Sargis Adamyan and Ishak Belfodil out of this game. Ermin Bicakcic and Konstantinos Stafylidis are injured and will not play any part in this fixture.

Injured: Ermin Bicakic, Konstantinos Stafylidis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kevin Vogt, Sebastian Rudy, Munas Dabbur, Robert Skov, Sargis Adamyan, Ishak Belfodil

Mainz vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Mainz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robin Zentner, Moussa Niakhate, Alexander Hack, Jeremiah St. Juste, Pierre Kunde Malong, Danny Latza, Leandro Martins, Daniel Brosinski, Levin Oztunali, Robin Quaison, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Hoffenheim predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Oliver Bauman, Kevin Akpoguma, Stefan Posch, Havard Nordtveit, Ryan Sessegnon, Diade Samassekou, Christoph Baumgartner, Pavel Kaderabek, Andrej Kramaric, Ihlas Bebou

Mainz vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Hoffenheim might have a strong European record, but COVID-19 has severely depleted their squad, meaning that a lot of their players might be tired for this game. However, they are always capable of scoring goals.

Mainz, meanwhile, seem to have turned their slide around, but this match might still be tricky for the home side, and so a draw seems the most likely result.

Prediction: Mainz 1-1 Hoffenheim