Mainz vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga makes its return this weekend and will see Mainz host Hoffenheim at the Mewa Arena on Saturday.

Mainz suffered back-to-back losses before heading into the winter break. They were knocked out of the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal after losing 3-1 to Bochum. They then lost 2-1 to bottom-placed Greuther Furth in their next game.

The home side now sit 10th in the league with 27 points from 20 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Hoffenheim this weekend.

The visitors ended 2020 in brilliant form, going unbeaten in the final two months of the year. They have, however, failed to replicate that form since the turn of the new year. They were beaten 3-2 by Borussia Dortmund last time out, despite dominating the game for the most part.

Hoffenheim sit seventh in the Bundesliga standings with 31 points after 20 games. They will be looking to get their campaign back on track with a victory on Saturday.

Mainz vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Mainz and Hoffenheim. The home team have won 11 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won one less. There have been eight draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, with Mainz winning 2-0 via goals from Jonathan Burkardt and Marcus Ingvartsen.

Mainz Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Hoffenheim Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

Mainz vs Hoffenheim Team News

Mainz

Manager Bo Svensson will be without the services of Marcus Ingvartsen and Niklas Tauer as both men deal with groin injuries. Adam Szalai is a doubt for the game due to injury as well.

Injured: Marcus Ingvartsen, Niklas Tauer

Doubtful: Adam Szalai

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

Ermin Bicakcic, Pavel Kaderabek and Robert Skov have all been ruled out with injuries while Sebastian Rudy is suspended. The quartet are all set to miss Saturday's game.

Kevin Akpoguma, Marco John and Chris Richards are all doubts for the game as they work their way back to full fitness.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Pavel Kaderabek, Robert Skov

Doubtful: Kevin Akpoguma, Marco John, Chris Richards

Suspended: Sebastian Rudy

Mainz vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-2): Robin Zentner (GK); Jeremiah St. Juste, Stefan Bell, Moussa Niakhate; Silvan Widmer, Leandro Barreiro, Jae-Sung Lee, Anton Stach, Aaron Martin Caricol; Karim Onisiwo, Jonathan Burkardt

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann (GK); Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Benjamin Hübner; Ihlas Bebou, Dennis Geiger, Diadie Samassekou, David Raum; Christoph Baumgartner; Andrej Kramaric, Munas Dabbur

Mainz vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Mainz are on a run of back-to-back losses and have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last seven home games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage.

Hoffenheim are also struggling at the moment with three straight losses across all competitions, conceding nine goals in that spell. Saturday's game could however see the visitors return to winning ways as they are the better side.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Mainz 1-2 Hoffenheim

Edited by Manas Mitul