Mainz vs Holstein Kiel Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Mainz will welcome last-placed Holstein Kiel to Mewa Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The hosts are fourth in the standings and trail league leaders Bayern Munich by 20 points. Kiel have won just four of their 27 league games and are at the bottom of the table with 17 points.

Die Nullfünfer saw their unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga end after six games as they suffered a 3-1 away loss to Borussia Dortmund last week. They conceded at least three goals for the first time in 2025 and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors are winless in their last three league games, suffering two consecutive losses. They met Werder Bremen in their previous outing and resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 3-0 home loss.

Mainz vs Holstein Kiel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met just thrice thus far. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the hosts leading 2-1. They met for the first time in the Bundesliga in November, and Die Nullfünfer registered a 3-0 away win.

Kiel have won just one of their 13 Bundesliga away games this season. They have conceded at least two goals in all but one game in that period.

Mainz are unbeaten in their last nine home games in the Bundesliga, recording six wins.

Holstein Kiel have won just one of their last 10 Bundesliga games, with that triumph registered against Union Berlin away from home last month. They have suffered six losses in that period.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 67 goals, 12 more than any other side.

Mainz vs Holstein Kiel Prediction

Die Nullfünfer are winless in their last two league games and will look to bounce back here. They have kept four clean sheets in their five Bundesliga home games in 2025 and will look to build on that form.

Dominik Kohr was handed another suspension by the DFB due to his red card against Freiburg before the international break. Jonathan Burkardt is back in training and should start from the bench. Stefan Bell faces a late fitness test, and there are no other absentees for the hosts.

Die Störche have conceded three goals apiece in their last two league games while scoring just once and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost eight of their last 10 Bundesliga away games.

Ivan Nekic and Colin Kleine-Bekel are sidelined with injuries, while John Tolkin faces a late fitness test. Benedikt Pichler made an appearance from the bench last week but has picked up another knock.

Die Nullfünfer have a good recent home form and are expected to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Mainz 2-1 Holstein Kiel

Mainz vs Holstein Kiel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mainz to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

