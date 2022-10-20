Mainz vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2022

In Round 11 of the Bundesliga on Friday (October 21), Mainz will welcome Koln to the Mewa Arena.

The hosts returned to winning ways in the league after a month, securing a 2-0 win at Werder Bremen last week. Mainz have four wins this season, but none of them have come at home. They continued their winning form in DFB-Pokal, beating VfB Lubeck 3-0 in midweek.

Koln, meanwhile, also returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Augsburg, with Steffen Tigges netting a brace. They were eliminated in the DFB-Pokal first round so Koln will be well-rested for this game at Mainz.

Mainz vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 35th meeting between the two teams across competitions. These games have been closely contested, with Koln having a narrow 13-12 lead in wins, while nine games have ended in draws.

Koln have scored at least twice in their last three Bundesliga games, conceding as many.

Mainz are winless in their last five home games in the competition, scoring just twice in four home games.

Mainz have the third-worst attacking record in the Bundesliga this term, scoring 11 times.

Koln (16) and Mainz (15) have four wins this season and are separated by just one point in the standings.

Only Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin (five apiece) have played more draws than the visitors (4) this season.

Koln have just one win on their travels this term They suffered a 5-2 defeat in their last away game at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Mainz vs Koln Prediction

Die Nullfunfer are winless at home this term and have not scored in two of their four home games in the Bundesliga. They have scored five goals and kept a clean sheet in their last two games across competitions.

1. FC Cologne @fckoeln_en #effzeh 🎙️ Baumgart: Florian Kainz will return from his suspension. That means that there will be a change to the starting line-up from the Augsburg game. #M05KOE 🎙️ Baumgart: Florian Kainz will return from his suspension. That means that there will be a change to the starting line-up from the Augsburg game. #M05KOE #effzeh

Koln, meanwhile, have scored nine goals and conceded ten in five Bundesliga away games this term. With both teams regaining form in recent games, this one could end in a draw.

Prediction: Mainz 2-2 Koln

Mainz vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Koln to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Steffen Tigges to score any time - Yes

