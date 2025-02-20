Mainz vs St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Mainz will host St. Pauli at the MEWA Arena on Saturday afternoon in another round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result and remain in contention for the European qualification spots.

Mainz picked up a clinical 2-0 win away to Heidenheim last weekend to mark only their second win in their last six games and their 10th of the league season. The hosts are currently sat in sixth place thanks to their solid run of form late last year in which they won five of their final six games of the year but could fall as far as ninth place should they fail to get a result on Saturday.

St. Pauli have lost four of their last seven league games, most recently suffering a disappointing 1-0 loss to Freiburg at home. The visitors are five points above the relegation playoff spot and are in danger of ending up in a relegation battle should they fail to string together a good run of results in the coming weeks.

Mainz vs St. Pauli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 24 previous occasions going into this weekend’s clash. Mainz have won seven of those meetings, and nine have ended in draws while St. Pauli have won the remaining eight.

The hosts have won three and drawn one of their last five meetings with St. Pauli.

The reverse fixture this season ended in a comprehensive 3-0 win for Mainz.

The 05ers have the second-best defensive record in the German top flight with 24 goals conceded after 22 matches.

The Kiezkicker have the worst offensive record in the league with only 18 goals scored so far. However, only Bayern Munich (19) and Mainz (24) have conceded fewer goals in the league than St. Pauli’s 25.

Mainz vs St. Pauli Prediction

Mainz are slight favorites heading into the weekend clash but will need to put out a professional performance in front of their home fans to get a win on Saturday.

The Kiezkicker will be satisfied to get a draw against a side ahead of them on the league table but will need to improve on their poor offensive record to achieve that. They have, however, lost four of their last six away matches and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Mainz 1-0 St. Pauli

Mainz vs St. Pauli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mainz to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in just one of the hosts' last seven games)

