Mainz vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023

Two sides with contrasting starts to the new Bundesliga campaign will square off when Mainz host Stuttgart at the Mewa Arena on Saturday (September 16).

Mainz were denied their first win of the season just before the international break, as they suffered a 4-0 thrashing against Werder Bremen. Bo Svensson’s side are winless in three games, losing twice. Despite their early struggles, Mainz have reached the second round of the DFB Pokal, courtesy of a 1-0 win over Elversberg.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart turned in another performance of the highest quality, as they cruised to an 8-3 friendly win over St. Gallen on Friday. That followed an emphatic 5-0 win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on September 2.

Sebastian Hoeness’ men have won two of their opening three league games, with a 5-1 hammering against Leipzig on August 25 being the exception.

Mainz vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 32 meetings, Stuttgart boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Mainz have picked up 10 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared eight times.

Stuttgart are on a six-game unbeaten run against Mainz, winning four since a 3-2 loss in January 2019.

Mainz are winless in eight Bundesliga games, losing six, since a 3-1 win over Bayern Munich in April.

Die Roten have won six of their last seven away games across competitions, with the defeat to Leipzig in August being the exception.

Mainz vs Stuttgart Prediction

Mainz have stumbled in the new campaign. They now take on a well-drilled Stuttgart side, who have won four of their five games across competitions. Expect a cagey affair, with Stuttgart to take all three points and extend their fine form.

Prediction: Mainz 1-2 Stuttgart

Mainz vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)