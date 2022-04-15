Mainz vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Mainz host Stuttgart at the Opel Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Mainz have struggled for form of late, falling behind in their push for Europe. They were beaten 3-2 by Koln in their last game, extraordinarily squandering a two-goal lead in twenty minutes in the second half.

The hosts now sit 10th in the league table, with 38 points from 29 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways this weekend.

Stuttgart's push for survival took a hit last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. The Swabians perhaps deserved more from the game as they had opportunities to score but could not convert.

Stuttgart now sit 15th in the Bundesliga table with 27 points from 29 games. They are just one point above automatic relegation and will be aiming to widen that gap with a win on Saturday.

Mainz vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Mainz and Stuttgart. The hosts have won 10 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 13 times. The other six meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Stuttgart won 2-1.

Mainz Form Guide: L-L-D-W-L

Stuttgart Form Guide: L-D-W-D-W

Mainz vs Stuttgart Team News

Mainz

Alexander Hack and Jae-Sung Lee both picked up injuries over the past week and will sit out the weekend game alongside Jeremiah St Juste. Delano Burgzorg has a heart condition and will miss out, while Aaron Martin Caricol is suspended.

Injured: Jeremiah St. Juste, Alexander Hack, Jae-Sung Lee

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Delano Burgzorg

Suspended: Aaron Martin Caricol

Stuttgart

The visitors have a fairly lengthy list of absentees ahead of Saturday's game, including Nikolas Nartey, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Naouirou Ahamada and Mohamed Sankoh, who are all injured. Atakan Karazor is out with a suspension, while Wataru Endo is a doubt after contracting COVID-19.

Injured: Nikolas Nartey, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Naouirou Ahamada, Mohamed Sankoh

Doubtful: Wataru Endo

Suspended: Atakan Karazor

Mainz vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robin Zentner; Stefan Bell, David Nemeth, Moussa Niakhate; Silvan Widmer, Dominik Kohr, Anton Stach, Anderson-Lenda Lucoqui; Jean-Paul Boetius; Karim Onisiwo, Jonathan Burkardt

Stuttgart Predicted XI (4-3-3): Florian Muller; Pascal Stenzel, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Hiroki Ito, Borna Sosa; Chris Fuhrich, Orel Mangala, Waldemar Anton; Tiago Tomas, Omar Marmoush, Sasa Kalajdzic

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Mainz vs Stuttgart Prediction

Mainz are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last six Bundesliga games. They will, however, be looking forward to returning to their home ground where they have had a lot of success this season.

Stuttgart's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten run and they will now be looking to bounce back this weekend but could fall short.

Prediction: Mainz 2-1 Stuttgart

Edited by Peter P