Mainz vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2024

Mainz and Union Berlin take on each other in their Bundesliga opener at the MEWA Arena on Saturday (August 24). Bo Svensson’s men are unbeaten in six games against Mainz since February 2021.

Mainz turned in a fine show of fighting spirit on Friday, coming from behind to secure a 3-1 extra-time victory over Wehen Wiesbaden in the DFB-Pokal opening round.

This was in keeping with their impressive run of results in pre-season, as Henriksen’s side won four of five friendlies, with a 3-0 loss against Trier on July 18 being the exception.

Mainz will carry this momentum into the league campaign as they look to improve on their performance from last season, when they finished 13th, just two points above the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Yorbe Vertessen came up clutch for Berlin, netting three minutes after coming on in the second half to hand them a 1-0 victory over Greifswalder FC in the DFB-Pokal opener last Saturday.

Before that, Svensson’s men had enjoyed a decent run of results in the off-season, winning two their five warm-up games. Berlin, though, are winless in five away league matches since a 1-0 victory at Hoffenheim on February 17.

Mainz vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 16 meetings, Union lead Mainz 7-5.

Mainz are unbeaten in nine Bundesliga matches, winning five since a humbling 8-1 loss to Bayern Munich on March 9.

Berlin are winless in five away league matches losing three, since March.

Mainz vs Union Berlin Prediction

Following narrow wins in the DFB Pokal, both sides will head into the weekend looking to begin the league campaign on a positive note.

Mainz are unbeaten at home since February, so they should see off Svensson’s men, who have struggled on their travels recently.

Prediction: Mainz 2-1 Berlin

Mainz vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mainz to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings,)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of their last eight clashes.)

