Mainz vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bundesliga strugglers Mainz host Union Berlin on Saturday, as the hosts look for much-needed points to bring them closer to safety in the league.

Mainz are currently second from bottom in the Bundesliga, having scored just 10 points from their 19 games so far this season.

They are two points above Schalke, who are bottom. However, they are seven points behind Arminia Bielefeld, who occupy the relegation playoff spot at the moment.

In their last game, Mainz lost 2-0 to Stuttgart, with Silas Wamangituka and Sasa Kaladzic scoring the goals.

However, they had a massive win against RB Leipzig a week before that loss to Stuttgart. That 3-2 win gave them hope of being able to build some momentum going into a crucial phase of their season, but they didn't manage to carry that on.

Meanwhile, Union Berlin were in the mix for a top-four spot a few weeks ago, but they have not won any of their last three games in the league.

After losses against Augsburg and RB Leipzig, Union Berlin managed a point from their last game. They drew 1-1 against Borussia Monchengladbach. Robin Knoche gave Union the lead in that game, but Alassane Plea equalized to give Gladbach a point in that game.

Mainz vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

In the last nine games between these two teams, Mainz have won four times, with Union winning on three occasions.

In the reverse fixture, which was held in October, Union ran riot in a 4-0 win.

Mainz form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Union Berlin form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Mainz vs Union Berlin Team News

Mainz

Midfielder Pierre Kunde is ruled out for Mainz, as he is still recovering from knee surgery. That aside, they are set to have a fully-fit squad for this game.

Injured: Pierre Kunde

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Max Kruse has a muscle injury, and is ruled out of this game against Mainz. In addition, Anthony Ujah, Christopher Lenz, Grischa Promel and Sheraldo Becker are ruled out, as Union look to manage numerous injuries.

Injured: Max Kruse, Anthony Ujah, Christopher Lenz, Grischa Promel, Sheraldo Becker

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mainz vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robin Zentner; Jerry St. Juste, Stefan Bell, Luca Kilian; Danny da Costa, Levin Oztunali, Kevin Stoger, Philipp Mwene; Danny Latza; Robin Quaison, Karim Onisiwo

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Andreas Luthe; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Florian Hubner; Grischa Promel; Christopher Trimmel, Christopher Lenz, Robert Andrich, Marcus Ingvartsen; Marius Bulter, Taiwo Awoniyi

Mainz vs Union Berlin Prediction

Union are is desperate need of a win, but have had problems in recent weeks with results not going their way.

However, Mainz have struggled to string results together, as has been the case all season.

We are predicting a draw in this game.

Prediction: Mainz 1-1 Union Berlin