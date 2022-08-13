Mainz vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Mainz will host Union Berlin at the Opel Arena on Sunday in the second gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts began their league campaign with a 2-1 win over Bochum, with Karim Onisiwo scoring both goals for the 05ers. Mainz will play on home turf this weekend for the first time this season and will look to register consecutive league wins.

Union, meanwhile, also began their league season on a winning note, beating Hertha Berlin 3-1 in the Berlin Derby on the opening day. Jordan Siebatchue, Sheraldo Becker and Robin Knoche got on the scoresheet for the Iron Ones before their opponents bagged a late consolation strike.

Union Berlin will hope for a similar result weekend in their first Bundesliga away outing of the season.

Mainz vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between Mainz and Union Berlin. Both teams have won five games apiece, while their two other meetings have ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last season, which the Iron Ones won 3-1.

Mainz Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L.

Union Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D.

Mainz vs Union Berlin Team News

Mainz

The hosts have a few injured personnel - Danny da Costa, Jonathan Burkardt and Niklas Tauer.

Injured: Danny da Costa, Jonathan Burkardt, Niklas Tauer.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Union Berlin

Fabio Schneider is struggling with a knee injury and will not play this weekend. while Timo Baumgartl is not match fit and is expected to sit this one out.

Injured: Timo Baumgartl, Fabio Schneider.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Mainz vs Union Berlin Predicted XIs

Mainz (3-4-2-1): Robin Zentner; Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Maxim Leitsch; Silvan Widmer, Dominik Kohr, Anton Stach, Aaron Martin; Jae-Sung Lee, Angelo Fulgini; Karim Onisiwo.

Union Berlin (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow; Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Diego Leite; Christopher Trimmel, Janik Haberer, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Julian Ryerson; Sheraldo Becker, Jordan Siebatcheu.

Mainz vs Union Berlin Prediction

Mainz are on a run of back-to-back wins and will seek to continue their winning run. They have been in solid home form this year, losing just one competitive game at the Opel Arena, and will fancy their chances here.

Union Berlin, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong preseason, winning five of their seven friendlies and have continued that form in the new season. With both teams enjoying life at the moment, the spoils could be shared this weekend.

Prediction: Mainz 1-1 Union Berlin

