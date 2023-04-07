Mainz vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2023 

Mainz host Werder Bremen at the MEWA Arena on Saturday (April 8) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and are making a late push for the European spots. Mainz beat RB Leipzig 3-0 in their last outing, with three players getting on the scoresheet in a clinical performance. Mainz are eighth in the league table with 40 points from 26 games.

Werder, meanwhile, have struggled for form recently but remain hopeful of staying in the top flight. They lost 2-1 to a resurgent Hoffenheim side in their last game. Weder were already two goals down before Amos Pieper came off the bench to half the deficit 15 minutes from time. The visitors are 11th in the Bundesliga with 31 points picked up.

Mainz vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 31 previous meetings, Werder lead 14-11.

The hosts have won four of their last five games in the fixture after winning just one of their previous five.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in four games across competitions.

Only three of the 05ers' eight league defeats this season have come at home.

Bremen have the second-worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 50 times.

Mainz have conceded 36 league goals this season, the second-fewest of all teams outside the European spots in the Bundesliga.

Mainz vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Mainz are on a seven-game unbeaten streak, winning five. They're unbeaten in five home league games.

Bremen, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games and have won just one of their last seven. They have struggled on the road recently, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Mainz 1-0 Werder Bremen

Mainz vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mainz

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five matchups.)

