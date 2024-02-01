Mainz vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Mainz and Werder Bremen square off at Mewa Arena on Saturday.

Both sides picked up contrasting results last time out, with Ole Werner’s men cruising to a comfortable home victory over Freiburg.

Mainz failed to find their feet in the Bundesliga last Friday when they fell to a slender 1-0 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park.

Jan Siewert’s side have now failed to win their last eight league matches, claiming five draws and losing three since a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig on November 4.

With 11 points from 18 matches, Mainz are currently 17th in the Bundesliga table, level on points with rock-bottom Darmstadt and six points away from safety.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, picked up successive league wins for the first time this season when they edged out Freiburg 3-1 at the Weserstadion last Saturday.

Werner’s men have now gone six straight Bundesliga games without defeat, claiming three wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss against Stuttgart on December 2.

With 23 points from 19 matches, Werder Bremen are currently ninth in the league table, level on points with 10th-placed Heidenheim.

Mainz vs Werder Bremen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 33 meetings between the sides, Werder Bremen boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Mainz have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Mainz have failed to win their last three home matches and currently hold the division’s worst home record, having picked up just five points from their eight games at Mewa Arena.

Bremen have won just one of their last 13 competitive away matches since May 2023, losing nine and claiming four draws in that time.

Mainz vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Werder Bremen have turned a corner this year and will be looking to make it three wins on the spin for the first time since February 2022.

Mainz have struggled to impose themselves at home this season and we predict the visitors will come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Mainz 0-2 Werder Bremen

Mainz vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Werder Bremen to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 clashes between the sides)