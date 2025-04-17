Mainz vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

The action continues in round 29 of the German Bundesliga as Mainz and Wolfsburg square off at Mewa Arena on Saturday. Bo Henriksen’s men are unbeaten in their last nine home matches and will look to extend this fine run as they continue to push for a top-four finish.
Mainz dropped three huge points in their race for UEFA Champions League football as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Hoffenheim at the PreZero Arena last weekend.
Henriksen’s side have gone four consecutive games without a win — losing twice and claiming two draws — having won each of the four games preceding this run.
Despite their recent struggles, Mainz are well on course to secure a first-ever top-four finish in the Bundesliga as they sit fifth in the table with 46 points from 29 matches, two points behind fourth-placed Leipzig in the final Champions League qualifying spot.
On the other hand, Wolfsburg failed to stop the rot last time out as they suffered a 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig at the Volkswagen Arena. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have now lost four back-to-back matches, conceding six goals and scoring twice since a 1-1 draw against St. Pauli on March 8.
This slump in form has seen Wolfsburg drop into the bottom half of the Bundesliga table as they currently occupy 12th place with 38 points heading into the final five matches.
Mainz vs Wolfsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Wolfsburg hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 16 of the last 38 meetings between the two sides.
- Mainz have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.
- Wolfsburg have won just one of their last eight matches across all competitions while losing five and claiming two draws since late February.
- Mainz are unbeaten in their most recent nine home games, claiming six wins and three draws since October’s 4-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal.
Mainz vs Wolfsburg Prediction
Mainz have suffered a decline in form in the season’s run-in and will be looking to bounce back this weekend as they push for a first-ever Champions League qualification.
Henriksen’s men take on an out-of-sorts Wolfsburg side who have struggled to get going of late and we fancy them to come away with the desired result.
Prediction: Mainz 3-1 Wolfsburg
Mainz vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Mainz to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six encounters)