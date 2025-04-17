Mainz vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

The action continues in round 29 of the German Bundesliga as Mainz and Wolfsburg square off at Mewa Arena on Saturday. Bo Henriksen’s men are unbeaten in their last nine home matches and will look to extend this fine run as they continue to push for a top-four finish.

Ad

Mainz dropped three huge points in their race for UEFA Champions League football as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Hoffenheim at the PreZero Arena last weekend.

Henriksen’s side have gone four consecutive games without a win — losing twice and claiming two draws — having won each of the four games preceding this run.

Despite their recent struggles, Mainz are well on course to secure a first-ever top-four finish in the Bundesliga as they sit fifth in the table with 46 points from 29 matches, two points behind fourth-placed Leipzig in the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Wolfsburg failed to stop the rot last time out as they suffered a 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig at the Volkswagen Arena. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have now lost four back-to-back matches, conceding six goals and scoring twice since a 1-1 draw against St. Pauli on March 8.

This slump in form has seen Wolfsburg drop into the bottom half of the Bundesliga table as they currently occupy 12th place with 38 points heading into the final five matches.

Ad

Mainz vs Wolfsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Wolfsburg hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 16 of the last 38 meetings between the two sides.

Mainz have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Wolfsburg have won just one of their last eight matches across all competitions while losing five and claiming two draws since late February.

Mainz are unbeaten in their most recent nine home games, claiming six wins and three draws since October’s 4-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal.

Ad

Mainz vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Mainz have suffered a decline in form in the season’s run-in and will be looking to bounce back this weekend as they push for a first-ever Champions League qualification.

Henriksen’s men take on an out-of-sorts Wolfsburg side who have struggled to get going of late and we fancy them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Mainz 3-1 Wolfsburg

Mainz vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mainz to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More