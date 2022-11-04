Mainz will host Wolfsburg at the MEWA Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday (Novmeber 5), looking to bounce back from their last defeat.

Die Nullfunfer were crushed 6-2 by champions Bayern Munich in their last game, snapping their four-game unbeaten run in the league. That saw them slip to ninth in the standings with 18 points from 12 games as their European ambitions were dealt a fresh blow.

Nonetheless, the Rhineland-Palatinate outfit are just a point off the European spots and will look to return to winning ways this week.

1. FSV Mainz 05 @1FSVMainz05 #Mainz05 🎙️ Bo Svensson: "Marcus ist gut in Form. Er wurde immer wieder zurückgeworfen von Verletzungen, dadurch konnte er seine Qualitäten nicht immer abrufen. Er hat eine gute Positionierung in der Box und einen starken Abschluss." #M05WOB 🎙️ Bo Svensson: "Marcus ist gut in Form. Er wurde immer wieder zurückgeworfen von Verletzungen, dadurch konnte er seine Qualitäten nicht immer abrufen. Er hat eine gute Positionierung in der Box und einen starken Abschluss." #M05WOB #Mainz05 https://t.co/h8on251xOm

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five top-flight games, having started their campaign with five winless outings. This improvement in form has seen them climb up to 12th in the league table with 14 points from 12 games.

Mainz vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolfsburg have won 13 of their last 33 clashes with Mainz, who've beaten them on nine occasions.

Last season, the team at home won on both occasions, Mainz beat Wolfsburg 3-0 before the Wolves avenged that defeat with a 5-0 victory in their backyard

Wolfsburg have won five of their last seven Bundesliga games against Mainz, who have failed to score in all of them. Since the start of 2019, the Wolves haven't beaten any other team more often.

Wolfsburg have scored 12 goals in the last five league games, after netting only five in their first seven games this season

The Wolves are unbeaten in their last five Bundesliga games - their longest such run since the start of the 2021-22 season. The last time they went longer without a defeat in the top flight was in January-February 2021 (nine games)

Mainz have 18 points in 12 games - as much as they did last season. They were only better of at this stage of the Bundesliga in the 2010-11 season (24 points)

Mainz vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Wolfsburg come into the game unbeaten in their last few outings and have a good record against Mainz.

Although their chances of a win are bright, the hosts have had a better campaign and have the quality to eke out a point.

Prediction: Mainz 2-2 Wolfsburg

Mainz vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

