Mainz vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga continues this weekend and will see Mainz host Wolfsburg at the Opel Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Mainz's five-game unbeaten run across all competitions came to an end last time out as they were beaten 2-1 by Stuttgart. The loss at the weekend means they are winless in their last three Bundesliga games.

Mainz sit ninth in the league with 18 points from 13 games. A win at the weekend could see them enter European places in the league table.

Like their hosts, Wolfsburg lost their last league game. A 3-1 home loss to Borussia Dortmund marked the second consecutive loss for Die Wolfe and a third straight game without a win across all competitions.

Wolfsburg sit seventh in the Bundesliga standings with 20 points and a negative goal difference of two. They will be looking to return to winning ways at the weekend as they look to get their campaign back on track.

Mainz vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

There have been 31 meetings between Mainz and Wolfsburg. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been 11 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last met in a league clash last season. Mainz won the game 3-2.

Mainz Head-to-Head (Bundesliga): L-D-D-W-W

Wolfsburg Head-to-Head (Bundesliga): L-D-W-W-L

Mainz vs Wolfsburg Team News

Mainz

Dominik Kohr, Anderson Lucoqui and Jerry St. Juste have all been ruled out with injuries and are not expected to feature at the weekend. Stefan Bell has served his suspension and will return to the squad.

Injured: Dominik Kohr, Anderson Lucoqui, Jerry St. Juste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

William, Koen Casteels, Xaver Schlager and Bartosz Bialek are all unavailable for selection as they are all struggling with injuries.

Injured: William, Koen Casteels, Xaver Schlager, Bartosz Bialek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mainz vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-2): Robin Zentner; Moussa Niakhate, Alexander Hack, David Nemeth; Aaron Caricol, Jean-Paul Boetius, Leandro Barreiro, Jae-sung Lee, Silvan Widmer; Jonathan Burkardt, Kerim Onisiwo

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pavao Pernan; Josuha Guilavogui, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Aster Vranckx, Jerome Roussillon; Dodi Lukebakio, Lukas Nmecha; Wout Weghorst

Mainz vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Mainz are winless in their last three Bundesliga games. They have, however, lost just once at home and have one of the best defensive records in the league. They will be looking to make the most of their home advantage on Saturday.

Wolfsburg have lost back-to-back games and are winless in their last three across all competitions, scoring thrice and conceding seven times. Their winless run could continue at the weekend.

Prediction: Mainz 1-1 Wolfsburg

Edited by Shardul Sant