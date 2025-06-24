Maizhou Hakka and Beijing Guoan will battle for three points in a Chinese Super League matchday 15 clash on Wednesday (June 25th). The game will be played at Wuhan County Olympic Sports Centre.
The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Dalian Yingbo a fortnight ago. Pengyu Zhu broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Guoan, meanwhile, advanced on penalties away to Dalian Yingbo in the Chinese FA Cup round-of-16. They went into the break behind to Cephas Malele's 45th-minute penalty while Dawhan equalized in the 90th minute. A goalless extra time followed, with the visitors eventually advancing with a 6-5 victory in the shootout.
The Imperial Guards will shift focus to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Qingdao West Coast. The win left them at the summit of the standings, level with Shanghai Shenhua on 32 points.
Maizhou Hakka vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Beijing Guoan have two wins from six head-to-head games. Maizhou Hakka were victorious just once, while three games ended in draws.
- Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Beijing Guoan claimed a 3-1 away win.
- Five of six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Guoan are unbeaten in their last 22 games across competitions (14 wins).
- Hakka are winless in their last seven competitive games, losing the last six on the bounce.
- Four of Hakka's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
Maizhou Hakka vs Beijing Guoan Prediction
Maizhou Hakka have lost their last six games on the bounce, losing five in the league. They hold a four-point cushion over the relegation zone.
Beijing Guoan are seeking their first league title since 2009 and are neck-and-neck with Shanghai Shenhua at the summit of the title race. They have made a 16-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions and are on course for glory on two fronts.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Maizhou Hakka 1-3 Beijing Guoan
Maizhou Hakka vs Beijing Guoan Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Beijing Guoan to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Beijing Guoan to score over 1.5 goals