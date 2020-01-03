Major boost in Paul Pogba chase, Los Blancos set to land another Brazilian wonderkid, and more: Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 3rd January 2020

Los Blancos need a strong statement of intent this month if they want to end Barcelona's La Liga dominance. Manager Zinedine Zidane wants at least 1 major addition to his squad and expects a busy January Transfer Window for his club.

On that note, we look at the best Real Madrid Transfer News making the headlines today.

Paul Pogba available for £100million

Real Madrid can now sign the French superstar Paul Pogba for as little as £100million in January transfer window, reports Daily Express.

It is understood that Pogba's recent injury and Man United's desperation to get rid of Pogba has forced the club hierarchy to drop Pogba's asking fee to just £100million.

The Red Devils have softened their stance on Pogba's departure as they want to sign at least 2 midfielders in January and that is only possible if Pogba is sold this month.

Zinedine Zidane has never been shy of his interest in bringing Pogba to Santiago Bernabeu and with this recent development, he will most certainly push Florentino Perez in at least making a substantial offer for Paul Pogba.

Real Madrid to beat Barcelona for Reinier

Reinier Jesus

Real Madrid are battling to sign one of the hottest prospects in World Football, Reinier Jesus from Flamengo, reports Marca.

The 17-year-old is tipped to join a major club in the summer and is expected to cost in the region of €40-50million. Barcelona and Manchester City are also interested in signing Reinier Jesus but Real Madrid are believed to have an edge.

Los Blancos have made a habit of signing young Brazilian players in recent past with Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo moving to Santiago Bernabeu. Reinier is expected to join the line and become the next Brazilian starlet to play for Real Madrid.

However, Marca understands that Reinier could move back to Flamengo on loan and join Real Madrid later. At the moment, the three non-EU spots are occupied by Eder Militao, Vinicius and Rodrygo which will not allow Reinier to be drafted in the first team squad.

Real Madrid keeping an eye on Victor Osimhen

Lille OSC v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid are monitoring Lille's Victor Osimhen as a potential summer transfer target, according to Marca.

The report outlines Real Madrid's desire to sign a quality winger next summer with Gareth Bale's rumoured exit. Kylian Mbappe is a long-term target for Los Blancos but Real Madrid are keeping their options open and are prepared to make alternative signings if Mbappe is out of their reach.

Victor Osimhen, 22 has already scored 12 goals this season and has put the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona on high alert with Lille ready to negotiate a mega-money transfer next summer.