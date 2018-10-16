Major Changes Luis Enrique Needs To Make

Cyril Odhiambo FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 22 // 16 Oct 2018, 21:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are a few things that Enrique needs to change

Who would have thought it back then when Spain dominated three major tournaments in the past that they will suffer as they are at this moment?

They had everything going for them, a footballing philosophy that was not matched by anyone, an army of great talent coming through the ranks to take over form the old guard, and a midfield that bossed any that they came across.

Spain had it all going their way, until the 2014 World Cup where everything went bad. The old guards were on their way out of the team and the new stars just didn’t look like they had it in them to take over.

Spain suffered a number of humiliating defeats and since then, the team that once looked stable has never been the same again. The managers have never really replaced the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 winning team appropriately.

There have been some stop gaps in that team and a number of players that are currently in the starting eleven should even be allowed anywhere near the team.

De Gea is nailed on to be the Spanish number one for years to come, no matter Arrizabalaga’s price tag. That’s a no-brainer; Spain currently has the best goalkeeper in the world manning their post.

De Gea has sealed his spot in the squad

Take a look at the defence first of all, is Nacho ready to take over from Pique in that central defence position? I don’t think so.

The right guy at this point for Spain is Javi Martinez. He's a great reader of the game and is comfortable with the ball at his feet. He will complement Ramos adequately in that central defence than Nacho.

The right-back position is Carvajal’s, he’s quick, and covers a lot of ground and his deliveries are up there with the best. In addition, he can beat his man when on the overlap which is a much-added advantage to how Spain plays.

Jordi Alba is nailed on at left back. Arsenal’s Monreal and Alonso are good but, Alba is better considering how Spain plays. The Spanish team generally doesn’t use wingers, so they depend on their fullbacks to create the width for the team and out of all left backs currently at Enrique’s disposal, Alba is the best bet.

The Spanish midfield was once their source of strength. You had Xavi, Alonso, Iniesta and Busquets patrol that area with ease and they would easily overwhelm anyone. It is time they try and build something that looks just like that.

They already have Busquets who can continue to do the job he has been doing. Then they have Thiago, who was once touted as the new Xavi and is yet to live up to those great heights. But he can do the job, though not tactically disciplined as Xavi, it is something he can work on.

Where Spain currently has a gap in the person to fill in where Xabi Alonso left. Personally, I think this is where they need to fill if they are going to ever compete with the big dogs again. Spain needs a genuine enforcer in that midfield.

They already have a holder in Busquets, a runner in Thiago and now they need someone who will chip in with the tackles and the dirty work.

Someone who will imprint himself in that midfield no matter the opposition, a person who will do the simple things and allow the others to shine.

And that person is none other than Cesar Azpilicueta. I know he’s not a midfielder but he’s one person that can do the job if asked to. He’s reliable, dependable and can put in the tackles and do the dirty job effectively.

Up top is another major disaster for Spain currently. During the 2014 Euro, they used Silva and Iniesta to great effect as ‘false wingers’.

At the moment, they have Silva who can continue to play in that role on the right-hand side and Koke who can operate where Iniesta used to operate.

They are both creative enough and can pick a pass from anywhere, especially when playing against defensive oppositions.

Ever since David Villa called it quits on Spain, Spain has never had a good enough striker. Fabregas played there as a false nine at some point, you’ve had Costa play there, Alcacer and many more. But none of them has been able to fully take up the role for good.

The best bet they currently have is Pedro. Yes! Pedro is a poacher and is quick and can pick any defence when he’s in form.

Considering how Spain play they need someone up top who can pull the opposition’s defence around and currently Pedro is the best guy for the job.

Here is how the team will look like

De Gea, Carvajal, Ramos(c), Martinez, Alba, Busquets, Azpilicueta, Thiago, Silva, Koke, Pedro