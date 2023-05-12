“Making arrangements with her to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid” – Real Madrid star’s ex-partner reacts to Georgina Rodriguez on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently commented on an Instagram post of Karoline Lima and her daughter Cecilia that led to a funny reaction post.

Cecilia is the daughter of Real Madrid star Eder Militao.

Lima proceeded to tease Ronaldo's transfer situation via an Instagram story on her daughter's page after Rodriguez's comment, suggesting he could be leaving Al-Nassr for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao started dating Brazilian model Karoline Lima in 2021 before the pair controversially broke up the following year. They have a daughter together, Cecilia.

Lima has a massive Instagram following with over 3.9 million followers. She also runs her daughter's Instagram handle, which boasts over 363k followers. She posted a photo of herself and Cecilia celebrating the latter's pool-themed party on her own page which caught the eye of Georgina Rodriguez.

Rodriguez commented with a heart to show her affection. Karoline Lima used this to post a story on Cecilia's page. She captioned the following statement as if it was her daughter speaking (via CARAS):

"Georgina commented on the photo of my birthday on the anemic Instagram. I'm already arranging everything with her to take Cristiano to Real Madrid.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez currently live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia along with their five children. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has plied his trade for the Knights of Najd since January after his exit from Manchester United.

Lima's revelation could easily just be a joke and should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't found success in Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr yet and is likely to end the season without silverware.

According to reports, he isn't content at Al-Nassr anymore and is considering a return to Real Madrid where he is allegedly being offered an ambassadorial role with the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother denies all claims about him and Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has denied all claims of relationship problems between Georgina Rodriguez and the Portuguese ace.

Over the last couple of weeks, many reports have come out stating that the Al-Nassr superstar was fed up with the 29-year-old and were on the verge of breaking up.

Dolores Aveiro responded to these rumors during a shop opening in Madeira. She said (via Daily Mirror):

“It’s all lies. Every couple argues, but what’s been written is a lie.”

Aveiro also lived with the couple in Riyadh back in February. She traveled once Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez moved into their new Saudi home after they checked out of the Four Seasons hotel where they initially lived.

