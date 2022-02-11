Malaga vs Almeria prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Malaga host Almeria at the Estadio La Rosaleda in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Malaga are currently 15th in the table, seven points above the relegation zone. Jose Lopez's side have been woeful of late, having only won two of their last ten games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Almeria on Saturday.

Almeria, on the other hand, are currently 2nd in the table, three points off Eibar at the top. Rubi's side have faltered of late, having lost five of their last seven games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Malaga on Saturday.

This will be a great opportunity for Almeria to get back to winning ways against Malaga on Saturday.

Malaga vs Almeria Head-to-Head

Almeria have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Malaga, having won four of them.

Almeria came away as 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Umar Sadiq and Chumi were enough to secure all three points on the night.

Malaga Form Guide: W-D-L-L-D

Almeria Form Guide: D-L-L-L-W

Malaga vs Almeria Team News

Malaga

Malaga have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Real Zaragoza last time out. Genaro Rodriguez and Juan Rivas are both doubts for the game, while Luis Munoz is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Luis Munoz

Doubtful: Genaro Rodriguez, Juan Rivas

Suspended: None

Almeria

Almeria came away unscathed from their 2-0 win against UD Ibiza last time out. Largie Ramazani will be suspended for the game on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jose Carlos Lazo will miss the game due to injury.

Injured: Jose Carlos Lazo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Largie Ramazani

Malaga vs Almeria Predicted XI

UD Almería @UDAlmeria_Eng The head coach attaches great importance to the game against Malaga CF and really appreciates the fact that supporters will show up in numbers. The head coach attaches great importance to the game against Malaga CF and really appreciates the fact that supporters will show up in numbers. 💬 The head coach attaches great importance to the game against Malaga CF and really appreciates the fact that supporters will show up in numbers. https://t.co/DKxKtZh78q

Malaga Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Barrio; Braian Cufre, Mathieu Peybernes, David Lomban, Victor Gomez; Antonio Cortes, Ramon Enriquez, Alberto Escasi, Pau de la Fuente; Roberto Fernandez, Jozabed

Almeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Martinez; Sergio Akieme, Srdjan Babic, Chumi, Alejandro Pozo; Samu, Cesar de la Hoz; Arvin Appiah, Arnau Puigmal, Francisco Portillo; Umar Sadiq

Malaga vs Almeria Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore on Saturday.

We predict a tight game with Almeria coming away with all three points

Prediction: Malaga 1-2 Almeria

Edited by Adit Jaganathan