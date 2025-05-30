Malaga vs Burgos Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025 

Malaga host Burgos at the La Rosaleda in their final game of the Segunda Division on Saturday, looking to close out a disappointing campaign on a high. Ahead of the final day, Los Albiceleste have won 12 times in 41 games and languish in 16th in the standings with 52 points.

Ad

They had secured promotion from the third tier last summer and have remained in the second division for another year.

Malaga's last game was a 2-0 loss to Elche on the road, as late goals from Sory Kaba and Mourad Daoudi condemned them to a 13th loss of the season. While their defence has been stable compared to other teams around them in the points table, Malaga have been hampered by a lacklustre attack.

Ad

Trending

The Andalusian outfit have struck only 40 times in the campaign, averaging less than a goal per game, something they will have to work on next season to fulfill their La Liga promotion hopes.

Meanwhile, Burgos have struggled in the final stretch, losing four of their last five domestic games to slip to 12th in the Segunda Division. In fact, they've won just once in seven league outings.

Malaga vs Burgos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 clashes between the two sides, with Malaga winning four times and losing on nine occasions.

This fixture has seen a draw thrice, with two coming in their most recent encounters: 1-1 in January 2023 and goalless in December 2024, having seen none in the previous 11.

Malaga's last win over Burgos came in May 1982, a narrow 1-0 win at home in the second division, five games ago.

Los Albiceleste haven't scored in four of their last five games to Burgos.

All four of Burgaleses' defeats to Malaga have come away from home: 4-1 in September 1971, 3-0 in February 1973, 3-1 in January 1980 and 1-0 in May 1982.

Ad

Malaga vs Burgos Prediction

Malaga have a terrible record against Burgos, but both teams are going through a rough patch right now and will be eager to avoid a loss on the final day of the season. A third consecutive draw could be on the cards.

Prediction: Malaga 1-1 Burgos

Malaga vs Burgos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More