Malaga will host Deportivo Alaves at La Rosaleda on Sunday (December 18) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts have endured a rather difficult campaign but have begun picking up points in recent weeks as they look to exit the drop zone. Malaga played out a 1-1 draw against last-placed Ibiza in their league outing, Pablo Chavarria opened the scoring in the first half before their opponents drew level midway through the second. Malaga are 21st in the standings with 16 points from 20 games.

Deportivo, meanwhile, have had a largely solid league campaign but have struggled recently to fall behind in the race for La Liga promotion. They lost 2-0 to Levante in their last game and could have little to no complaints after a highly underwhelming offensive display.

The visitors are fifth in the league table with 34 points from 20 games.

Malaga vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between Malaga and Alaves. The hosts lead 8-7, while three games have been drawn.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last six.

Malaga are without a clean sheet in their last five games in the fixture.

The hosts have picked up just 10 points at home in the league this season. Only Racing de Santander (7) have picked up fewer.

Three of the Babazorros' four league defeats this season have come on the road.

Los Albicelestes have conceded 12 league goals at home this season, the third-most in the Segunda Division.

Malaga vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Malaga are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last nine league games. They have, however, lost just one of their last seven home games.

Alaves, meanwhile, have lost their last three games on the bounce after going undefeated in nine. They're winless in their last three away games but should have just enough to come out on top here.

Prediction: Malaga 0-1 Deportivo Alaves

Malaga vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Alaves

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Malaga's last nine games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of Deportivo's last seven games.)

