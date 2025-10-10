Malaga vs Deportivo La Coruna Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Malaga will host Deportivo La Coruna at La Rosaleda on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Spanish La Liga 2 campaign. The home side seem to have run out of steam after a solid start to their season and sit 19th in the league standings, just two points above Real Sociedad B at the bottom of the pile.

They suffered a 3-0 defeat away at Real Racing Club last weekend, having begun the contest well before a red card to Francisco Montero just before the interval allowed their opponents to take control of the game and claim all three points.

Deportivo La Coruna, meanwhile, have made a quite remarkable start to their season, with last season's 16th-placed team making an early push for the promotion playoffs. They played out a 1-1 draw with Almeria last time out, finding themselves a goal down at the break before star winger Yeremay Hernandez curled home a superb equalizer in the second half.

The visitors remain atop the table with 16 points from nine matches and will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season this weekend.

Malaga vs Deportivo La Coruna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between Malaga and Deportivo. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won 17 times.

There have been 15 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture, picking up two wins and two draws.

Deportivo have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the Spanish second tier this term with 17 goals scored and six conceded.

Malaga have scored six goals in the Segunda Division so far. Only Real Zaragoza (4) have managed fewer.

Malaga vs Deportivo La Coruna Prediction

Los Albicelestes have lost their last four games on the bounce after going undefeated in their previous four. They have won just one of their last five competitive home games and have work to do this weekend.

Os Brancoazuis, meanwhile, are the only unbeaten side in the top two tiers of Spanish football. They are slight favorites heading into the weekend clash but may have to settle for a point in a fixture they have struggled in of late.

Prediction: Malaga 1-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Malaga vs Deportivo La Coruna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

