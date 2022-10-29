Malaga vs Eibar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022 

Malaga CF and SD Eibar will battle for three points in a Spanish Segunda Division matchday 13 clash on Sunday (October 30).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Real Oviedo. Borja Baston's penalty in first-half injury time proved to be the difference between the two teams. Eibar, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw against Albacete. Penalties from Maikal and Jose Serna either side of the break saw a share of the spoils.

The stalemate saw Los Armeros drop into eighth spot, having garnered 19 points from 12 games. Malaga are 21st in the standings with just nine points to show for their efforts after 12 games.

Malaga vs Eibar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are split down the middle across their last 20 games. They have six wins apiece, while eight games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in April saw Eibar claim a 3-1 comeback victory away from home.

Malaga are on a three-game unbeaten run at home, winning one and drawing two games.

Eibar have won just one of their six away games this season.

Five of Malaga's last six games have produced two goals or fewer.

Three of Malaga's last six games have ended in a share of the spoils. Three of Eibar's last five games have ended in a draw.

The last three head-to-head games have seen both teams find the back of the net.

Malaga vs Eibar Prediction

Eibar's draw last weekend saw them drop out of the playoff spots, so they will seek an immediate response to boost their promotion chances.

Meanwhile, Malaga's poor start to the season means they're in the relegation zone, and they need to start racking up points to avoid getting relegated. The Andalusians will relish a return to La Rosaleda, as they are unbeaten in their last three games in front of their fans.

Both teams have shown a high propensity for draws in recent weeks, so that trend could continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Malaga 1-1 Eibar

Malaga vs Eibar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (The last three head-to-head games have seen both teams find the back of the net.)

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Malaga's last six games have produced two goals or fewer).

Tip 4 - Under 9.5 corners

