Malaga vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2 2021-22

Lowly Malaga will host table-toppers Eibar in weekend action in La Liga 2.

It has been a disappointing season for Malaga, who safeguarded themselves from an imminent relegation battle by winning their recent outing against Leganes.

The visitors are leading the qualification race by being a point ahead of nearest rivals Almeria. However, they can ill-afford to slip up at this stage as it may throw them out of the automatic qualification picture.

Malaga vs Eibar Head-to-Head

This fixture has always been a close one, with both teams winning three outings in their last 10, while four ended in stalemates.

In their last four outings, nonetheless, the visitors have emphasized their supremacy by picking up two wins, with two ending in draws.

Eibar Form Guide: D-L-D-W-D

Malaga Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Malaga vs Eibar Team News

Malaga

Malaga have no new injury worries following their 3-0 win against Leganes last time out. Jairo Samperio and Juande Rivas will miss the game through injury, while Luis Munoz is out for the season.

Injured: Jairo Samperio, Juande Rivas, Luis Munoz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eibar

Winger Franchu will be out of the game due to a ruptured ligament. Midfielder Sergio Alvarez is also doubtful for this tie after taking a knock in the dying minutes against Las Palmas.

Injured: Franchu

Doubtful: Sergio Alvarez

Suspended: None

Malaga vs Eibar Predicted XI

Malaga Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dani Martin; Javi Jimenez, David Lomban, Mathieu Peybernes, Victor Gomez; Alberto Escasi, Jozabed; Brandon, Aleix Febas, Pau de la Fuente; Antonio Cortes

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ander Cantero (GK); Tono, Frederico Venancio, Anaitz Arbilla, Rober; Miguel Atienza, Javier Munoz; Quique, Edu Exposito, Jose Corpas; Stoichov

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Malaga vs Eibar Prediction

The visitors find themselves close to automatic qualification with six games to go. However, things won't be easy in the final round of fixtures as both Almeira and Real Valladolid are close on their heels. Any slip-ups at this stage may pull them down to the play-offs.

Their rivals Malaga find themselves seven points ahead of the last relegation-threatened spot. However, it will be too early for them to celebrate safety with six games still to come.

As far as this fixture goes, Eibar are expected to clinch the win.

Prediction: Malaga 1-3 Eibar

Edited by Peter P