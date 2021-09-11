Malaga vs Girona prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Malaga host Girona at the Estadio La Rosaleda in the Spanish Segunda Division on Sunday, with both sides having poor starts to their campaigns.

Malaga are currently 14th in the table, one point ahead of Sunday's opponents. Jose Lopez's side will go into the game off the back of a 2-0 loss against Almeria last time out. The Albiceleste will hope to get their second win of the season when they take on Girona on Sunday.

Girona are currently one point behind Malaga and are 16th in the league. Michel's side have failed to win any of their last three games and are going into the game following a 2-1 loss to Sporting Gijon last week.

The Gironistes will know that this is a great opportunity for them to climb up the table with a win against Malaga on Sunday.

With both sides struggling for form this season, one can expect Sunday's game to be a scrappy contest.

Malaga vs Girona Head-to-Head

It's hard to separate the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record as both teams have won two of their last five meetings.

Girona came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met in May. Santiago Bueno's second-half goal was enough to secure all three points on the night.

Malaga Form Guide: D-D-W-L

Girona Form Guide: W-D-L-L

Malaga vs Girona Team News

Alberto Escassi will be a huge miss for Malaga

Malaga

Alberto Escassi will miss the game due to suspension. Apart from that, Malaga have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss against Almeria last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alberto Escassi

Girona

Michel will have a full-strength squad to choose from for the game on Sunday. New signing Borja Garcia should make his debut for the club.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Malaga vs Girona Predicted XI

La felicitat de tornar a 𝗚𝗜𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗔! 🏠❤️🤍

El primer entrenament de Borja! 🏋️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fs1ySfELZA — Girona FC (@GironaFC) September 7, 2021

Malaga Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Barrio; Braian Cufre, Juan Rivas, Mathieu Peybernes, Victor Gomez; Kevin Villodres, Genaro Rodriguez, Luis Munoz, Pau de la Fuente; Brandon, Antonio Cortes

Girona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Juan Carlos; David Junca, Bernardo, Juanpe, Jordi Calavera; Alex Baena, Borja Garcia, Aleix Garcia; Nahuel Bustos, Oscar Urena, Cristhian Stuani

Malaga vs Girona Prediction

Both sides have been in terrible form and that should be evident on Sunday. However, Malaga should have enough firepower to secure all three points on the night.

We predict a tight game with Malaga coming away with a win.

Also Read

Prediction: Malaga 1-0 Girona

Will Ronaldo score against Newcastle? Click here for Paul Merson's exclusive EPL GW 4 Predictions

Edited by Peter P