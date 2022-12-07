Malaga vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8th 2022 

Malaga will host Granada at La Rosaleda on Thursday in another round of the 2022-23 Segunda Division campaign.

The home side have had a largely difficult campaign and currently find themselves deep in the relegation zone.

They were beaten 1-0 by high-flying Levante in their last league game, falling behind just after the hour mark and failing to find their way back in the match.

Malaga have picked up just 14 points from 18 league games this season and sit 21st in the league table. They are just two points above rock-bottom and will be looking to widen that gap when they play on Thursday.

Granada have had mixed results this season but remain in the hunt for the playoff spots. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over league leaders Deportivo Alaves in their last game via a brace from Myrto Uzuni and a second-half strike from 40-year-old Jorge Molina, with the veteran striker scoring his first league goal of the season.

The visitors sit seventh in the league table with 28 points from 18 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this week.

Malaga vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 20 meetings between Malaga and Granada, the hosts have won seven times while the visitors have won nine times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

Malaga won on penalties in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a six-game winless run in this fixture.

The Nazaríes have picked up just five points on the road in the league this season. Only Mirandes and Ibiza have picked up fewer.

Los Albicelestes have picked up just nine points on home turf in the league this season. Only Ibiza and Racing de Santander have picked up fewer.

Granada have the worst offensive record away from home in the Segunda Division this season with just two goals scored in nine away games.

Malaga vs Granada Prediction

Malaga's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, lost just one of their last six home games and will hope to maximize their home advantage this week.

Granada have won three of their last four games after winning just one of their five games prior. They have, however, won just one away league game all season and may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Malaga 1-1 Granada

Malaga vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the last 10 matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last three matchups)

