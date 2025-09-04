Malaga vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

Malaga will host Granada at La Rosaleda on Saturday in the fourth round of the 2025-26 Spanish La Liga 2 campaign. The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their season and sit seventh in the league standings with seven points from an obtainable nine as they target a mid-table finish this term.

They picked up a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 win away at Las Palmas last time out, with Rafa Rodriguez drilling home a brilliant effort just before the break to hand Los Albiceleste their first win at the Estadio Gran Canaria since 2008.

Granada, on the other hand, have suffered a poor start to their season with a lack of discipline costing the side on multiple occasions already. They were beaten 2-1 by Mirandes in their game on Sunday and had looked set to be headed toward a much-needed point on home turf following Pablo Saenz's 73rd-minute equalizer before their opponents reclaimed the lead five minutes from normal time.

The visitors sit 20th in the league standings and will be desperate for a positive result this weekend to get their first points on the board.

Malaga vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 meetings between Malaga and Granada in the last 30 years. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won 13 times, with their other 11 contests ending in draws.

The home side picked up a 1-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, marking their first competitive victory in this fixture since 2017.

Granada have the worst disciplinary record in the division so far, having received a red card in each of their three outings this term.

Malaga have scored three league goals this season, the fewest of any team in the top half of the pile.

Malaga vs Granada Prediction

Los Albiceleste are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous five league games. They have won four of their last six home matches and will be looking forward to Saturday's game.

Nazaríes, meanwhile, are on a four-game losing streak stretching back to last season and could see their poor form continue this weekend.

Prediction: Malaga 2-1 Granada

Malaga vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malaga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

